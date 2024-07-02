Rylan Clark debunks Strictly Come Dancing rumors: 'It wouldn't be fair'

Rylan Clark addresses rumours about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

Rylan Clark recently debunked rumours regarding his part in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The 35-year-old, who has been caught up with BBC travel series Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour, previously served as a presenter in the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Writing on his Daily Star Hot TV column, Clarke dismissed all the rumours.

Rylan, who appeared on the 11th series of the reality show, said: "I get asked to do Strictly all the time, but the answer is no. I wouldn't do it."

Referencing his past role on It Takes Two, Clarke explained: "It wouldn't be fair for me to go back and compete. It would be the same as if I went back into Celebrity Big Brother. It wouldn't be fair."

For the unversed, Clark quit the programme last year and rumor has it that he could be swapping his mic for the dance floor.

The contest previously landed in hot water over complaints against the Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The British dancing contest is slated to return in September this year for its 22nd series.