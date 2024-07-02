Oprah Winfrey recalls hurtful body shaming by Joan Rivers on 'The Tonight Show'

Oprah Winfrey reflects on body shaming on The Tonight Show

Oprah Winfrey recently recalled being body shamed by Joan Rivers on The Tonight Show.

Speaking exclusively during her very first appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima podcast, the mogul got candid about Joan Rivers' comments on her weight.

Reflecting on the then-host's comments in 1985, Winfrey said she thought to herself, "I should be ashamed."

The 70-year-old host, who believed she lost a role in The Color Purple due to her weight, claimed that she appeared on the show to discuss her program, A.M. Chicago's success.

Rehashing the hysterics from the interview, Oprah said: "Joan Rivers turns to me and she says 'Tell me why are you so fat?'"

She stressed: "On national television and I don't know what do with that."

"I just did, like, 'Oh, I just love potato chips, Joan.'"

Winfrey continued the conversation, adding that Rivers, who died in 2014, responded to Oprah's expression.

She said: "Shame on you."

Although Oprah said she wasn't left with any other choice so she "agreed with Joan Rivers."

The Oprah Winfrey Show host later added: "She says to me on national television. And I accept it. I accept that I should be shamed, because how dare me, be sitting up here on The Tonight Show."

In addition, Joan told the TV personality that "'I'll let you come back if you lose 15 lbs. You need to lose 15 lbs.'"