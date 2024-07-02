Eminem announced upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'

Eminem has announced the release date of his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) to be July 12.



The rapper shared a social media promo video for the album, in which a mother gives birth to a baby who isn't exactly welcomed into the world. The infant, horns sprouting from its head, opens its dark eyes and gives the mother a menacing smile.

The word of the release date was announced just before the release of Tobey, the project's second single featuring Big Sean and Babytron.

The song, which is out tonight, is titled after Tobey Maguire, most likely because of a line from the teaser video for the song, which was directed by Cole Bennett.

Until now, Eminem has released the project’s first single Houdini, a recalling of his 2002 single Without Me. The song has references to Megan Thee Stallion and Steve Miller Band, and positioned itself at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Death of Slim Shady was first announced by Eminem during the NFL Draft in April, releasing a Detroit Murder Files crime show trailer to go along with it.

Later, he also wrote a farewell obituary for Slim Shady, his long-running alter ego who he had portrayed in music videos and songs, in the Detroit Free Press.