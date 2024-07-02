Ridley Scott ‘didn’t have much choice’ for ‘Alien’, ‘Blade Runner’ sequel

Ridley Scott on Alien and Blade Runner sequels

Ridley Scott recounted his filmmaking career and expressed what those two things he wanted to do were.



Scott shared in an interview and explained why the filmmaker want to be able to direct the sequels to Alien and Blade Runner, the franchises that he established.

“I’m the author of two franchises. Most directors in Hollywood, certainly, let’s say, at my level, don’t let that stuff go,” Scott told Vanity Fair.

He continued, “But I did Alien as my second movie, so I didn’t have much choice. And Blade Runner was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners. It was kind of ‘Welcome to Hollywood.'”

The 1979 release of the first Alien movie was followed by the 1986 release of a follow-up, which was directed by James Cameron.

Denis Villeneuve was appointed director of Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, succeeding Scott, who directed Blade Runner in 1982.

Scott made it clear that he “was never told or asked” about directing sequels to his movies, adding, “You can imagine I wasn’t happy.”

“I was slow out the starting gate,” Scott said.

“I mean, I should have done the sequels to Alien and to Blade Runner. You change over the years. At that time, I didn’t want to go through it again. So Jim Cameron came in—and then David Fincher—on Alien.”

However, there was one film Scott didn’t let slide out from his hands and directed it’s sequel.

He helmed the Gladiator sequel slated for release on November 22.

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington are set to star in Gladiator II.