Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard: Exes to reunite for 'Summer House' season 9

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard returning to Summer House

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are reuniting on-screen after their split.



According to what Variety reported on Monday, exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are all set to return for season 9 of the Summer House, which will start filming in a few days in Water Mill, New York.

The former couple documented their split on season 8 of the series.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, West Wilson and Jesse Solomon are amongst the names from season 8 that will also make a comeback, along with some yet-to-be-revealed names.

Danielle Olivera, as she announced previously, is not returning.

The dramatic core of the Bravo series' eighth season mainly came from Radke and Hubbard's broken engagement.

The two grew close during the first season of Summer House, which debuted in January 2017.

Following a few failed attempts at dating, they declared their romance to the world in January 2022. The couple told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022 that they were "excited" to move in together.

Radke popped the question to Hubbard later the same year, during the show’s seventh season. They were sated to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023, but instead news of their breakup came out on Aug. 31.