Taylor Swift debuts ‘Clara Bow’ with special nod to concert-goer Stevie Nicks

Taylor Swift references Stevie Nicks in her song from the album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift gave a special nod to Stevie Nicks during her final Dublin Eras Tour show.



On Sunday, June 30, Nicks, 76, was in the crowd at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, as the international pop sensation, 34, debuted the live performance of Clara Bow from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

In Clara Bow, Swift references Nicks as an iconic figure, likening her to the 1920s It Girl, Clara Bow. At Aviva Stadium over the weekend, Swift sang, "You look like Stevie Nicks, in ’75, the hair and lips. Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moonshine, a full eclipse."

Before launching into the song, Swift shared her admiration for Nicks. “She's a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she'd never tell anybody,” Swift said, adding, “She's really helped me through so much over the years. I'm talking about Stevie Nicks.”

During the performance, Swift reflected on her own rise to fame, paralleling Nicks’ journey with Fleetwood Mac in 1975.

The multi-Grammy-winner seamlessly blended Clara Bow with The Lucky One from her Red album and capped off her surprise set with You're On Your Own, Kid from Midnights.

You’re On Your Own Kid holds particular significance as Nicks previously mentioned it helped her cope with the loss of Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie in November 2022.

Their deep connection was also highlighted when Nicks penned a poem included in The Tortured Poets Department album's prologue in August 2023.