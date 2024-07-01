SZA reflects on ‘facing fears’ after headlining at Glastonbury

SZA was bashed for her microphone and sound quality

SZA couldn’t accept her BET Awards over the weekend because she was busy marking a major milestone while headlining for Glastonbury Festival.

Taking to the pyramid stage on Saturday, the 34-year-old singer faced several technical difficulties, including issues with her microphone.

However, she took it in stride, taking to her Instagram the next day to celebrate the achievement.

The US hitmaker first took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a clip from the performance, writing alongside it, “I was legit shaking lmao but we made it.”

She shared more snaps from the night in a subsequent Instagram post, admitting in the caption, “Tonight I faced my fears. Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible!!”

She continued to name and thank her team, including the band, dancers, techs, and “every single person that helped make this happen.”

She concluded, ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart for dreaming w me… Glastonbury 2024 down.”

SZA notably drew in a remarkably small crowd for her performance, who expressed their displeasure with the technical failures during the concert.

“Me after hyping up SZA to my mum and dad for months and then her sounding like she’s singing into a fan,” wrote one displeased fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another chimed in, “Who the hell is sabotaging SZA’s mic at Glastonbury?”