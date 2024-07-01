Meghan Markle advised to settle rift with father: 'Don’t live with regret'

Meghan Markle has been advised to settle the rift with her estranged father, Thomas Markle after he made an emotional plea to reconcile with his daughter as he approaches his 80th birthday.

Kerry Katona, a television personality, recalled a similar family problem as the Duchess of Sussex and advised her to make peace with her loved ones as life is short.

In her column for OK! Magazine, she wrote, "I saw that Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas made a plea to see his grandchildren ahead of his 80th birthday. It’s a difficult one because kids are involved, but I’ve been in a similar situation."

The former singer shared that her mother and stepdad parted ways before her wedding with Brian McFadden.

Kerry revealed when she was writing her biography, she wanted to include her step-father as he played a big part in her life.

She said, "I hadn’t seen him in years. But I went and knocked on his door to have a conversation and tell him what I was going to include in the book."

While expressing gratitude for making a first move to make amends with her stepdad, Kerry further shared, "Every family is different but, for me, it means I don’t live with regret. Life really is too short."