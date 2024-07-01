King Charles' solemn promise to Queen resurfaces as feud with Harry intensifies

King Charles, who's leaving no stone unturned to save the monarchy while battling cancer, made a solemn pledge to his mother Queen Elizabeth II when he was crowned as Prince of Wales amid fears of his assassination in 1969.



It was stunning moment, witnessed by millions, when Charles Kneeled in front of his mother with his sword at his side to vow that he would be her 'liege man of life'.

In the video, the young prince - who was just 20 years of age at the time - can be seen with no signs of worries oh his face even if he reportedly had threats.

Charles made history as his mother placed his futuristic coronet on his head during the ceremony at Caernarfon Castle 55 years ago today (July 1, 1969). Around 4,000 invited guests saw the proceedings in person and a further 500million people around the world watched on screens.

The video of the crowning is resurfacing as the King is going through the most difficult phase of his reign due to his and much-loved royal Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and other crisis with in the family due to Harry-Meghan's ongoing rift and Prince Andrew's scandal.

However, the 75-year-old monarch is determined to serve his people and the monarchy till the last drop of his blood as he's still putting on a brave face while under gong cancer treatment.

The King is also planning to visit Australia and Samoa for a Commonwealth summit in October as "there is considerable popular antipathy to the entire concept of the British monarch being head of state there, and of course he doesn't want to go down as the man who lost Australia," according to reports.