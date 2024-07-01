Sheree Whitfield weighs in on Kenya Moore's exit from RHOA

Sheree Whitman gets candid about Kenya Moore's exit from RHOA

Sheree Whitfield recently spilled details about Real Housewives of Atlanta following Kenya Moore's exit.

The 54-year-old RHOA alum, who bid farewell to the Bravo series for the third time, reacted to the news of Moore's exit from the show.

Speaking exclusively to TMZ, Whitfield said: "I hate to see my girl Kenya go out like that."

Sheree, who served as a full-time cast member during seasons 1-4, 9-10 and 14-15, continued: "As an OG, it's kind of hard to sit back and watch the show kind of slowly sink the way it is, so I'm not happy. I don't like it."

Bravo decided to part ways with Moore after she was caught sharing photos of newcomer Brittany Eady making out on camera.

According to Page Six, a source told the outlet that Moore's actions came in response to Brittany's "gun" threats.

The insider claimed that such strong words made all the cast members feel "uncomfortable."

However, Eady previously took to her Instagram to dispel the rumours.

Meanwhile, Moore confirmed that she didn't attempt to take revenge on Eady after the said incident and that she is "innocent."