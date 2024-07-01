Prince William makes big decision about Harry, Meghan's future in royal fold

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to royal fold becomes big threat to William

Prince William has reportedly expressed serious concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the royal family as the couple dubbed a big 'threat' to their 'privacy.'

The Prince of Wales doubted the intentions of the former working royal couple due to their previous antics of leaking private information about senior royal figures.

In conversation with Sky New Australia, royal commentator Esther Krakue shared that there are a lot of speculations that the Prince of Wales has taken the role of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in deciding who comes and doesn't come to royal events.



She said that William "is taking a more leading role in the direction of the Royal Family, we do not know how long his father has left with us."

Moreover, Esther shared that the future King of England is "trying to spearhead the direction of the Royal Family … he is first and foremost concerned about the privacy threat."

The royal expert highlighted William's biggest fear which is "having the Sussex anywhere near the royal family and the kind of information that they could divulge to the media."

The father-of-two might not re-introduce the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the royal fold because of the possible damage they could do in the future, Esther believes.

Notably, these comments came after reports revealed that Prince Harry is 'desperate' to return to the UK as he wants his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to learn about their father's birthplace.