Sabrina Carpenter reacts to being dethroned on Spotify by surprise singer

Sabrina Carpenter has something to say to her biggest rival

Sabrina Carpenter confronted her top competitor, who dethroned Please Please Please from the top spot on Spotify, with a sassy reaction.

On Monday, July 1, she shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about her recent hit track Espresso, reigning over the top spot on the global Spotify chart.

“This b-----,” read the former Disney star’s epic response to outshining herself.

In addition to her witty response, her fans understood the assignment and dropped equally hilarious comments on her post.

"FIGHT BACK," one fan wrote on the social media platform.

"Not a girls girl if u ask me," another quipped.

"Like how dare she," chimed a third user.

"So rude of her," a fourth user added.

Interestingly, this was not the first time she got a "rude" comment on achievement.

Earlier, when Carpenter, 25, dropped Please Please Please, her friend Joey King playfully raved over the song.

"It's so rude of her to make a hit like that," King, 24, wrote, adding, "It's also so rude to make such an addicting music video."

"It's really rude to make me watch it six times at 2:00 a.m. when I want to go to bed," the Kissing Booth actress said, referring to the music video starring Carpenter’s love interest, Barry Keoghan.