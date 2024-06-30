BTS' Jin teases new song, variety shows after military discharge

Jin hints at appearing in variety shows to be 'released a few months later'

Jin from BTS teases the release date of his song as well as exciting variety shows on the horizon.

On Sunday, June 30, the first BTS member to be discharged from the mandatory military services responded to his fans’ queries on Weverse.

"I’ve been recording, filming variety shows, and I’m slowly making progress on plans I made in the military, one by one," he replied to a fan who asked the singer what he is up to these days, per translated by a fan.

"I am showing my face as much as I can but also doing my main job," Jin, 31, added, teasing the premiere dates, "The final products will all be released a few months later, so please wait just a little bit more."

In addition, another fan took the opportunity, inquiring the Korean singer and rapper about the Super Tuna release.

"Jiminie’s album is going to be released, so I decided it would be manners to postpone it for now," Jin replied, noting that his band member Jimin’s studio album, MUSE, is about to release on July 19, prompting him to push forward his song’s release.

These updates come after Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. Since then, he has been busy bringing to life the plans he lined up during his service.