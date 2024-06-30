Prince William shares Kate Middleton's emotional message

Prince William re-shared Kate Middleton's emotional and meaningful message while recalling a few big events which took place in the month of June.

The Prince of Wales has seemingly reminded royal fans about Catherine's statement in which the Princess opened up about her cancer treatment and announced her headline-making comeback at Trooping the Colours.

On the official Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales, William shared Kate's post and wrote, "A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales."

For the unversed, Princess Kate announced her partial return to royal duties and updated her fans about her preventative chemotherapy on June 14.

At the beginning of her note, the mother-of-three expressed immense gratitude towards her well-wishers for sending "messages of support and encouragement" amid her health woes.

Kate then shared that she is "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

She added, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Alongside her heartfelt message, Princess Kate shared her attention-grabbing photo in which she can be seen posing in front of the weeping willow tree, which is often associated with grief.