Taylor Swift in shock over Simone Biles' Olympics nod

Taylor Swift heaps praise on Simone Biles' stunt

Taylor Swift recently reacted to Simone Biles's use of her track Ready For It during her floor routine.



The Olympic champion gymnast, who used the Antihero hitmaker’s track on the second day of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials on Friday, June 28, immediately caught Swift's attention as she shared her thoughts about it.

Writing in awe of Biles' talent in reaction to a video of the routine posted by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account, Swift took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday, June 29: "Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho."

In the video, Biles was spotted performing her routine, described as the "hardest tumbling pass in the world" to Swift's track from her 2017 album Reputation.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old gymnast is a seven-time Olympic medalist and marked history in 2019 as the first woman to perform the tricky tumble.

She also used Travis Scott's Delresto (Echoes) featuring Beyonce during her floor routine and performance on Friday, June 28.

The latter made it through a few wobbles, finishing on top in the beam event.