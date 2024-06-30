Prince Harry resigns to his disappointing fate within royal family

Prince Harry accepts his disappointing fate within royal family

Prince Harry is not raising his hopes when it comes to reconciliation with the royal family in the wake of their deepening estrangement.

The Duke of Sussex was recently reported to have been kicking his feet in his desire to reunite with his father King Charles.

However, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond shut down speculations, noting Harry has deliberately ignored multiple chances to mend fences with the family, apologizing for his past mistakes.

“If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father – at least – could make arrangements to see him,” she claimed to OK! magazine, referencing the prince’s three-day trip to the UK last month.

The Spare author was completely iced out by royal members as they failed to show up at his celebrations for 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games during the trip.

The King cited busy schedule to steer clear of meeting the Duke, underscoring the extent of distance between the two.

Jennie added: “I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I’ll believe this when I see it.”

She concluded: “But it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father.”