Shifty Shellshock's family gets candid about his struggles with addiction

Shifty Shellshock's family opens up about his struggles

Shifty Shellshock’s family recently broke their silence after he died of an accidental drug overdose on Monday, June 24.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at the age of 49 at his Los Angeles home.

According to a statement obtained by The Sun, Binzer’s family revealed that the rocker took pride in his three sons, Halo, Gage, and Phoenix, referring to them as his “proudest achievements.”

The statement further read: “To Seth, the world was art — he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles. He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered.”

In addition, his family opened up about his substance abuse as the star himself was very candid about the issue at hand.

It said: “Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging. God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle.”

They concluded the statement by paying an honorary tribute to the singer for being the absolute light in the lives of many.

“Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold.”