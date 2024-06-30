Chrissy Teigen gives 'unfiltered' glimpse into family time with John Legend and kids

Chrissy Teigen recently shared adorable photos alongside her 45-year-old husband John Legend and their four kids as they enjoy family vacation.
The 38-year-old model took to Instagram to flaunt her ‘picture perfect’ family vacation on Saturday, June 29.
She shared a carousel of photos on the social media giant with a caption that read: “Even Facetune cannot fix this look of tired. it runs too deep lol. Very happy to get some vacay time with the family after a wild few work months.”
In the first snap, Teigen was spotted posing on a couch alongside her children Esti, Luna, Miles, and Wren.
The brunette beauty went barefaced as she showed off her natural beauty in a black sweater and leggings.
Meanwhile, her husband Legend sported a pair of blue palm tree shorts and a simple black T-shirt as he seemed caught up building a lego creation.
The couple have been frequent in travelling for both work and pleasure.
The parents-of-four previously revealed that they have set a goal to spend quality time together on a regular basis.
The All of Me hitmaker explained: “Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids.”
