Chrissy Teigen gives 'unfiltered' glimpse into family time with John Legend and kids

Chrissy Teigen shares photos from family trip alongside husband and kids

Chrissy Teigen recently shared adorable photos alongside her 45-year-old husband John Legend and their four kids as they enjoy family vacation.

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram to flaunt her ‘picture perfect’ family vacation on Saturday, June 29.

She shared a carousel of photos on the social media giant with a caption that read: “Even Facetune cannot fix this look of tired. it runs too deep lol. Very happy to get some vacay time with the family after a wild few work months.”

In the first snap, Teigen was spotted posing on a couch alongside her children Esti, Luna, Miles, and Wren.

The brunette beauty went barefaced as she showed off her natural beauty in a black sweater and leggings.

Meanwhile, her husband Legend sported a pair of blue palm tree shorts and a simple black T-shirt as he seemed caught up building a lego creation.

The couple have been frequent in travelling for both work and pleasure.

The parents-of-four previously revealed that they have set a goal to spend quality time together on a regular basis.

The All of Me hitmaker explained: “Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids.”