Lady Gaga’s law firm responds to Sean Diddy Combs speculation

Lady Gaga’s law firm issues clarification on Sean Diddy Combs speculation

Lady Gaga’s law firm has confirmed that the singer has not pressurized Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks to cut ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs.



“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do,” said the firm in a statement shared via Page Six.

The statement read, “The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true.”

The initial report claimed Gaga was “leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy” and that she was “too big to lose”.

However, those claims were not correct.

Earlier, Combs is accused of trafficking allegations as well as mistreatment of people who have worked for him.

“He didn’t like that I wasn’t agreeing with him, and he wasn’t interested in hearing my point of view,” alleged a former staffer about Combs.

He further said, “When you speak to me, you should imagine that you’re talking to Karl Lagerfeld. Anything I say, assume that it’s coming from Karl Lagerfeld.”

Meanwhile, Combs landed into hot water after footage of him beating up his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura surfaced.

“My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” responded the rapper in a video.