Prince William paid a touching tribute to his wife, Princess Kate, who is battling cancer, during a key royal event this week, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.

The Prince of Wales was among the royals welcoming Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan on Tuesday.

The ceremony featured the Emperor, Empress, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William all standing on a stage at Horse Guards Parade.

According to Fitzwilliams, William made a touching subtle gesture to his absent wife.

“William has played an important role”, he said.



“When there was the meeting on the Horse Guard’s Parade, the way William stood was significant. He had left a space symbolically for the love of his life, the Princess of Wales.

“This is something I think people were very touched by.”

GBN America host Nana Akua went on to heap praise on the Prince, branding him a “wonderful man”.

She cited Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recounting his own encounter with the Prince at the singer’s concert at Wembley Stadium.

“Travis Kielce said that he was a great guy”, she said. A lot of people seem to think that he’s a really special person, just from the way he has behaved and carried himself.

“The way he’s handling everything as well. I have to say, I’m very impressed.”

Kate is still undergoing preventative treatment after she announced she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The Princess of Wales made a brief return to public engagements when she attended Trooping the Colour earlier this month, but her full-time return date is yet to be confirmed.