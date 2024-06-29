Kate Middleton responded by Roger Federer after Wimbledon tweet

Former champion Roger Federer could not stop himself reacting to Kate Middleton's tweet ahead of Wimbledon Tennis tournament in 2023.



Princess Kate, who's currently undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, excited Tennis fans with her surprising tweet about the tournament last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared a picture of two chairs from the tennis court with the mesmerising caption: "Anyone for TENNIS."

Federer, who's regarded as "the greatest and most successful" Swiss sportsperson in history, was among those who quickly responded to Kate's post as the the legendary Tennis star wrote: "Count me in," as he quote-tweeted Catherine's post.

The former player's post was viewed by half a million people within minutes after he had reacted to the royal couple's post.



Now, Tennis fan are still excited to see their favourite royal at Wimbledon, waiting for Kate's post about her possible appearance at the historic event. The storied grass-court stage is set for the 2024 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, which will begin Monday in London.

Federer won 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour, the second most of all time, including 20 major men's singles titles, a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era joint-record five men's singles US Open titles, and a joint-record six year-end championships.

