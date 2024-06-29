Sarah Ferguson risks King Charles' wrath with big announcement

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly looking to get cast in Netflix show Bridgerton over her fascination with the period sets.

Speaking to Platinum magazine for a recent cover story, the Duchess of York suggested her role in the Netflix series, hinting at her return to acting world.

However, the prospective move of the television personality could anger King Charles, owing to her semi-link to royal family and nature of acting career.

According to reports, the late Queen Elizabeth also disapproved of Sarah's television career, leading to tensions in her marriage to Prince Andrew.

“I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope,” Ferguson enthused. “I just have to be on Bridgerton!”

Sarah also admitted to have been reached out by producers of I’m A Celeb to star in the reality series.

“I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Hundreds of times,” she noted, “and the answer is always no. I'm sure it's lovely for lots of people but not for me!”



If the television personality were to join the reality show, which sees a group of celebrities trying to survive extreme conditions with few creature comforts, she will be the second royal to do so.

Previously, Princess Anne’s son-in-law and Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall competed in the 2022 series.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently broke silence on ongoing feud between ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles over Royal Lodge.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, the Duchess of York addressed reports about the King giving an ultimatum to his younger brother to vacate the royal residence.

"I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the safest place to be." the author insisted: "Let the brothers discuss it between themselves."

