Suki Waterhouse recalls 'bravest thing I've ever done' before daughter's birth

Suki Waterhouse recently revealed that releasing her debut album was the “bravest” thing she’s ever done.
The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star reflected on her first album I Can’t Let Go in 2022 as she is more than prepared to release its follow-up Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin later this year.
Speaking exclusively to NME, she explained: "The first record I did, I had so much to prove, and I kept it one world specifically because I was just putting my toe in and being like, ‘Is this even acceptable? Am I even allowed to do this?’”
Referring to her career as an “insane rollercoaster” ride, Waterhouse added: “Putting that record together was the bravest thing I’ve ever done in a lot of ways. Everything since has been like an insane rollercoaster”.
"I would have been so happy just making one record – that was the biggest dream ever for a decade. So everything from here just feels like, 'I’m just going to have fun and do whatever I want'."
For the unversed, the singer announced that her new album is slated to release on September 13.
Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & The Six star has been thriving in her personal life; she welcomed a baby girl with Robert Pattinson, with whom she allegedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.
