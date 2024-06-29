Suki Waterhouse recalls 'bravest thing I've ever done' before daughter's birth

Suki Waterhouse gets candid about the 'bravest thing' she's ever done

Suki Waterhouse recently revealed that releasing her debut album was the “bravest” thing she’s ever done.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star reflected on her first album I Can’t Let Go in 2022 as she is more than prepared to release its follow-up Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin later this year.

Speaking exclusively to NME, she explained: "The first record I did, I had so much to prove, and I kept it one world specifically because I was just putting my toe in and being like, ‘Is this even acceptable? Am I even allowed to do this?’”

Referring to her career as an “insane rollercoaster” ride, Waterhouse added: “Putting that record together was the bravest thing I’ve ever done in a lot of ways. Everything since has been like an insane rollercoaster”.

"I would have been so happy just making one record – that was the biggest dream ever for a decade. So everything from here just feels like, 'I’m just going to have fun and do whatever I want'."

For the unversed, the singer announced that her new album is slated to release on September 13.

Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & The Six star has been thriving in her personal life; she welcomed a baby girl with Robert Pattinson, with whom she allegedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.