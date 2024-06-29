Eugenie's move sparks debate about Beatrice amid sentimental jewels honour

Royal fans have pointed out that Princess Beatrice looks surprisingly similar to one of her royal ancestors -

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to Queen Victoria in an Instagram post that sparked debate about her sister Beatrice's striking resemblance.

The 35-year-old has established herself as one of the best-dressed royals, from her stunning wedding gown to her recent bold appearance at Vogue World, consistently turning heads for all the right reasons.

However, many royal enthusiasts may not realize the extent of her resemblance to Queen Victoria, especially when she portrayed the monarch in period costumes for a film. Notably, comparisons have been drawn between Beatrice and a painting of Victoria by Alexander Melville in 1845.

Beatrice had a cameo role in The Young Victoria, released in 2009, which chronicles the early reign of the 18-year-old queen.

She appeared as a lady-in-waiting in the coronation scene, portraying her great-great-great-great grandmother. In the film starring Emily Blunt as Queen Victoria and Rupert Friend as Prince Albert, Beatrice wore an off-the-shoulder ball gown with her hair styled in a typical mid-19th century fashion.



For the unversed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have "a wealth of sentimental jewels at their disposal" despite not having official royal roles, according to a style expert.

They are still eligible to wear jewels from the Royal Family collection as nieces of King Charles III.

James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, spoke exclusively to GB News about the types of jewels the York Princesses could wear to demonstrate their loyalty to the Crown.

He said: "With Princess Beatrice and Eugenie tipped to take on more royal duties, all eyes are on the jewellery box for hints of allegiance to the Crown.

"While their roles evolve, the sisters have a wealth of sentimental jewels at their disposal, each with touching meanings that reflect their commitment to their royal heritage.

"The two princesses could honour their family legacy by donning jewels with historical significance."