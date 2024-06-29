Peter Andre shares adorable photos to mark daughter Princess' 17th birthday

Peter Andre celebrates daughter's birthday with adorable post

Peter Andre shared an adorable video of his ‘diva’ daughter Princess on her 17th birthday.



Reminiscing on memories from Princess’ childhood, the 51-year-old singer shared a round-up of photos on Saturday, June 29 alongside a caption that read: "Happy 17th birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, loving daughter."

He referred to his loving daughter’s ‘diva moments,' noting in the caption: "Your diva moments are quite something but I guess it only makes me love you more [laughing emoji]."

He continued. "Thank you for being you Bista. To the moon and back."

The Mysterious Girl singer, who is a father to Junior Savva Andreas Andre besides his 17-year-old daughter, who is officially named Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre.

Andre shares kids with his ex-wife Katie Price. However, the former couple decided to go separate ways in 2009 after a marriage of five years.

Price also took to her Instagram Stories to mark daughter’s milestone birthday.

She captioned: "Happy birthday my real gorgeous Princess. Baby girl our bond is unbreakable. You're my absolute mini-me.”



For the unversed, the singer is currently married to Emily MacDonagh.