Will Smith breaks solo music hiatus with ‘You Can Make It’ song release

Will Smith released You Can Make It on Friday, June 28

Will Smith has returned to the music scene with his first solo track in six years, titled You Can Make It.



The four-time Grammy-winning rapper and actor released the single on Friday, June 28.

This new song marks his return to music since his EDM track Get Lit in 2017, arrived more than a decade after his last studio album, Lost and Found, in 2005.

The motivational song features assistance from the artist Fridayy, and the Sunday Service Choir, known for their work on Kanye West's Jesus Is King.

Smith's comeback track delivers uplifting and inspirational lyrics, "You are in the smoke and the fire / Tight rope on the wires / I see you’re broken and tired / And all your hope is expired."

"So many tests for the flesh / Exhausted, gasping to catch your breath / Walking through the valley of the shadow of death / and when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going," he raps in the song.

On Friday morning, Smith shared a clip of himself playing the piano instrumental from You Can Make It on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me — to lift me and help me grow," he penned, adding, "It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."

Additionally, Smith will perform the new song at the 2024 BET Awards, which will be held on June 30.