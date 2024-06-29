Florence Pugh ready to step away from camera as she eyes new career move

Florence Pugh revealed she's been 'tiptoeing' towards a new career as she made an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Little Women actress, 28, took part in a Dune: Part Two Q&A on Friday and said she has been working towards directing and producing movies. The star is currently 'in the process of learning' the art. She said:

Florence Pugh got candid about her new found interest in working behind the camera after a slew of movie hits.

During an appearance at Dune: Part Two Q&A at Glastonbury Festival on Friday, the 28-year-old dished on her future career plans, including directing and producing a project.

She shared: "[It is] definitely been something that I accidentally gravitated towards.

However, the Little Women actress admitted learning to shoulder responsibilities of the respective roles is a long road, as she noted: “I do however think that being a director and being a producer requires a lot of education.

“And I really want to do it when I know and I’ve learned enough. It’s a huge responsibility to guide people and you have to remove your ego and you have to help people and cradle people and hold the story at the same time." Pugh continued.

"There’s so many hands that you have to hold and I think, for me, I would love to do it, I’m in the process of learning, I am producing at the moment.

“I’m tiptoeing but, that’s the process, I really don’t want to cut corners. I want to make sure that I’m learning properly,” added the Black Widow actress.