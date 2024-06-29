Lil Nas X releases ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ theme song 'Here We Go!'

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, July 3

Lil Nas X released an exciting new theme song, Here We Go! for the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

According to People Magazine, the track for the upcoming Netflix film, which debuted on Friday, June 28, pays homage to the 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film by incorporating a snippet of the original Axel F theme song composed and performed by Harold Faltermeyer.

The new song blends the iconic elements of the original with Lil Nas X’s signature style, delivering a message of confidence and empowerment.

"Move, tell them make room / tell them make a way / tell them make a hole / Tell them boys they better hide / tell them lay low / tell them play it safe cause we don’t play at all," the 25-year-old rapper recited these lyrics.

Three days ahead of the release, Lil Nas X expressed his enthusiasm for the track on social media.

"So excited to release the best song of all time this Friday! Also, sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately," he wrote on Tuesday, June 25, on X, formerly Twitter. "I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud."

till then tune in to the following theme song.




