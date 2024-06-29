Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt pregnant with third child

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger may be expecting her third child with her husband Chris Pratt.



The couple, who has been married since 2019, has been reported to be pregnant by People, but there hasn’t been a public confirmation by either of them.

Schwarzenegger, 33, and Pratt, 44, are already parents to daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2.

The Parks and Recreation star is also a father to an 11-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

For the past two times sharing family pictures, the Good Night, Sister author featured herself having her back turned to the camera.

She posted a photo of herself supporting her youngest on a horse earlier on Friday, with Lyla watching from the sidelines. She wore a baggy black sweater, seemingly to hide a baby bump.

Earlier this week, she shared a cute photo of herself and Pratt holding their children earlier this week as they turned away from the camera.

Schwarzenegger has shared about being open to having more kids in the past.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she told Us Weekly in a 2022 interview. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”