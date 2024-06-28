Fans urged to keep eyes peeled for potential Kate Middleton sighting

Kate Middleton, who delighted fans with her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, is said to be gearing up for a major event next month.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly considering her next public appearance at Wimbledon in July as she's a huge tennis fan.

A report in The Telegraph says that the organizers of Wimbledon are giving the princess, who traditionally presents the trophy to the winner of the tournament the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, "as much flexibility as possible" to attend the event if she wishes. The decision on who will present the trophy will not be made until the day comes.

Wimbledon is arguably the Princess’s favorite event on her royal calendar. An avid tennis fan, she’s long been spotted animatedly cheering in the stands over the years.



"It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine," Tennis star Roger Federer once told reporters of attending Wimbledon alongside Kate.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews believes Catherine, in her role as patron of the All England Club, will be weighing up an appearance at Wimbledon next month.



She wrote in Grazia: "Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it."

The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.

Previously, Kate and William's tweet about the Tennis tournament elicited reaction from former champion Roger Federer.

"Anyone for TENNIS," read a tweet carrying a picture of two chairs from the tennis court on the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Count me in," Federer wrote as he quote-tweeted the royal couple's post.

The former tennis player's reply was viewed by half a million people within minutes after he had reacted to Kate and William's tweet.