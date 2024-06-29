Taylor Swift gets warm welcome by U2 band in Dublin

Taylor Swift got warmly welcomed in Dublin by U2 band

Taylor Swift got a warm welcome with a gift from the rock band U2, as she brought The Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland for its latest stop.



The Love Story singer posted a picture on social media with an autograph by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

“Already feeling that Irish hospitality,” Swift wrote on the stories of her Instagram account with a photo of the flowers she got as a present from the band. “U2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift spent three nights at London's Wembley Stadium last weekend before travelling to Ireland. During the performance of I Can Do with a Broken Heart, the NFL star Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on stage, and as the songstress performed her sets.

Swift’s Dublin Eras Tour stop is going to continue for three nights. The popstar will play in Amsterdam starting on July 4 after her Ireland stop, with other stops in Switzerland, Germany, and Italy afterward.

She will come back to London on August 15 at the Wembley Stadium to perform for five more nights.