Lupita Nyong'o influences Joseph Quinn’s decision to join Marvel Universe

Joseph Quinn discussed with Lupita Nyong’o before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Joseph Quinn was impressed by Lupita Nyong’o’s positive experiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when deciding to join the world.

During an interview with People on Friday, June 28, the Stranger Things alum revealed that he had a conversation with Nyong’o while working on the new horror sci-fi film A Quiet Place: Day One about joining the MCU.

"She said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it," said Quinn, who is slated to play Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

He explained that Nyong’o's insights, drawn from her role as Nakia in the Black Panther films, played a crucial part in his decision-making process.

"She was very helpful when I was considering all of that stuff," Quinn recalled. "She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging."

Disney confirmed the official cast for The Fantastic Four in February, featuring Quinn's character alongside Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), will premiere in 2025.