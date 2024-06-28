Cyndi Lauper opens up about overcoming stage fright ahead of Glastonbury

Cyndi Lauper talks about stage fright ahead of her Pyramid Stage Set

Cyndi Lauper recently got candid about her "stage fright" ahead of her Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury this weekend.

The True Colors hitmaker revealed that she was previously so nervous to perform in front of a huge crowd at the Berlin Wall that she broke into tears.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show about performing in the presence of 210,000 revellers over the weekend, the 72-year-old icon asked: "Should I have stage fright?"

Reflecting on her past experience in Berlin, Lauper recalled: "When I did the wall in Berlin in 1990, I started crying because that was really big, I mean really, really big, and I had to tell myself: 'I was professional and I could do this,' I did."

Cyndi, who is pulling out of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, is all game to bring her last-ever trip to UK and Europe in February 2025.

For the unversed, the Change of Heart singer will head to Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 29 to rock the main stage of the world-famous festival in Somerset.