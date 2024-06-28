Inside Khloe Kardashian's flower-filled 40th birthday celebrations

Khloe Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday in style

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday in style as she threw a remarkable pool party in a family affair.



The Good American co-founder celebrated the milestone alongside the coterie of Kardashian-Jenner kids on Thursday, June 27.

Khloe documented her birthday, as well as the multiple bouquets of flowers she received from her family and friends, includingmom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, brother Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Malika Haqq, and many more.

Besides the decorations, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of her fruit grazing boards and strawberry margarita Jello shots featuring her 2007 mugshot.

The Birthday girl was spotted partying with kids in the pool in front of some “Happy Birthday Khloe” balloons.

In addition, she posted a round-up of memorable photos and snippets on the social media giant.

She wrote in the caption: "Deeply Grateful For Every Moment I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!"

The reality TV star added a video with the song The Thing About Birthdays by Eviewhy.

For the unversed, Kardashian’s family and friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes in her honor.