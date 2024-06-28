Inside Jennifer Lopez's 'forced smile' in recent meeting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looks "forced" as she smiles in these recent pictures taken after her trip to Europe - without husband Ben Affleck.



According to body language expert Judi James, who looked over the pictures for The Mirror, Lopez's expression points to a "low mood".

In the pictures, Lopez is seen driving a fully blacked-out SUV, wearing a red top and big sunglasses.

A set of black dice is hanging from the rearview mirror. James observes that Lopez appears to be concealing her actual feelings by wearing a smile that doesn't seem quite real.

Judi explained: "Jennifer does appear to be looking in a low mood here after her visit to her husband Ben’s office but her eyes are hidden by huge shades and her face is drooped downward, which could just mean she’s reading the screen of her phone."

"She does seem to force a smile in one of the photos though, which could suggest she’s trying to put on a brave face in public," she continued.

The Marry Me star was pictured flying a commercial to Paris Fashion Week, so it appears that she hasn't been travelling pleasantly lately.

For months, the pair has had to contend with persistent rumours that they are getting a divorce. People first observed that they hadn't been pictured together in public for several months before.