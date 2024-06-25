Zara Tindall tipped to stand in for ‘injured’ Princess Anne

King Charles may be looking at his favourite niece, Zara Tindall, to step up for Princess Anne, who got seriously injured in an accident.



Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are known to be “full of energy” and could be the perfect fit to stand in for the hardest working royal, per royal commentator Helena Chard.

“There’s definitely room, we can see the cousins stepping up when needed, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice,” she told GB News. “There’s definitely room for Zara and Mike [Tindall]. They’re full of energy and give complete energy to the Royal Family which is needed.”

She further added, “We saw them all at Royal Ascot, so animated and full of fun and also united.”

Chard noted that the Royal Family doesn’t appear “weak” and in need of help which is “giving out a great message.”

“As long as the cousins are there and will step in when needed,” she concluded.

The comments come at the heels of the Princess Royal’s hospitalisation after she suffered “minor injuries and concussions” as she was kicked by a horse.

Anne was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.