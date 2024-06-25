Jason, Travis Kelce makes fun of royals days before meeting Prince William

Travis Kelce appeared to make fun of royal family alongside brother Jason in a recent episode of their joint podcast.



In a short clip making rounds on social media, the brothers called out the concept of monarchy for its archaic nature, with Jason declaring “F*** Kings”.

The boyfriend of Taylor Swift could be seen visibly taken aback by his nonchalance, hinting at prospective meeting with actual royalty of Britain.

“I’m out on honoring kings,” the former Philadelphia Eagles star claimed. “Listen, we’re Americans. We don’t do royalty.”

“Not f*** kings,” Travis amended, going on to promptly change the subject in a bid to avoid landing under fire with the pop star.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis met with Prince William and two kids, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, backstage of her Eras tour show at Wembley stadium in London over the weekend.

In a wild series of events, the Prince of Wales was spotted busting dance moves at the singer’s gig during Shake It Off on the eve of his 42nd birthday.

He later took to his joint social media with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to express gratitude to the Grammy winner “for a great evening” with a photo of the royal trio posing for a selfie with Swift.