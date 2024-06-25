Halsey brings retro glam to red carpet after Lupus diagnosis

Halsey looked great on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the Hollywood premiere of her latest film, MaXXXine, on Monday, June 24.

The 29-year-old pop artist, who uses she/they pronouns, showed off her retro glam look at the A24 film premiere, her first public appearance since revealing her lupus diagnosis on social media on June 5.

Halsey also posed for selfies with her co-star Mia Goth, heightening the excitement of the occasion.

The thriller is the third instalment in the X franchise and stars Goth, 30, as Maxine and the Bad at Love singer as Tabby.

“In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past,” the film's synopsis reads.

Halsey channelled her inner Tabby on the red carpet, wearing a flashing gold skirt with a sleeveless crop top and hip cutouts. She also had thick curling hair and a sexy cat eye.

MaXXXine, which would see Goth's character travel to Hollywood in search of fame and money, was revealed at its prequel Pearl's global premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022.

Pearl takes place before the events of MaXXXine, which are shown in X (2022), the first movie in the series.