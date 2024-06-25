Whoopi Goldberg addresses Prince William’s dance moves at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Whoopi Goldberg talks about Prince William's viral dance moves at Eras Tour

Whoopi Goldberg has recently addressed Prince William’s viral dance moves at the Eras Tour during her show, The View on Monday.



On June 24, Whoopi said, “My goodness, it’s the guy’s birthday. Lighten up!”

“It’s the guy’s birthday, let him do what he does,” remarked the Sister Act star.

William, who turned 42 on Friday, June 21, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium with son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, that same day.

During the concert, William could be seen dancing from his box seats to Taylor’s Shake It Off, which attracted reaction online.

Whoopi came out in support of her View co-hosts, who talked about the difficult year the royal family had to go through.

“These kids have gone through so much,” stated co-host Ana Navarro.

She remarked, “Their mother’s dealing with cancer, their grandfather’s dealing with cancer.”

Sunny Hostin also shared her thoughts, saying, “That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can’t we enjoy that for him? Come on.”

Sara Haines praised William for his freedom of expression, adding, “I’m a big believer in ‘dance like no one’s watching.’”

“I loved it. I wasn’t expecting big moves out of William, so I like that he gave them,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin.