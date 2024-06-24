Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis finally reunite on Freaky Friday 2 set

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back together on the set of Freaky Friday 2

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have finally reunited on the set of Freaky Friday 2.



In the photo shared via Variety, Disney has released a first behind-the-scenes look at the production of Freaky Friday 2, which is officially now filming.

The outlet reported that Disney has not yet announced plot details for the follow-up to the 2003 movie.

However, the studio has reportedly confirmed Freaky Friday 2 will open in movie theatres in 2025. Lindsay and Jamie will reprise their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively.

Other cast members in the sequel include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Moreover, new cast features Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

In 2023, Disney officially announced that the sequel was in works.

Interestingly, Nisha Ganatra is going to direct the movie, who previously directed movies like The High Note and Late Night.

Meanwhile, Jamie was the first one who talked about second Freaky Friday movie.

She told The View in October 2022 that she had personally “written to Disney” about wanting to making the sequel.

For the unversed, the original movie’s producer Andrew Gunn is back for the follow-up alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr.