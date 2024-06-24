Taylor Swift makes big admission as Travis Kelce tugs at her heartstrings

Taylor Swift makes big admission in new post

American pop superstar Taylor Swift has released brand new video with a big admission as her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined the singer on stage for the first time during the Eras tour.

Swift, 33, took to her official Instagram account to share mesmerising video of her performance with a heartfelt note.

Swift, alongside the video, wrote: "Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.

She continued: "Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’"

Swift finally revealed her feelings about Travis Kelce, saying: "And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut."

She said "Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!"

Dressed in a top hat and tails, The Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift's boyfriend singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce joined the singer on stage for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" as a dancer.



During his Eras tour debut, Kelce looked happy to be performing, and many fans shared a video of the athlete kicking his heels while dancing.

He carried Swift on stage, and also applied make-up to her face with a brush.



The appearance shocked and delighted fans, with one writing: "If you would’ve told me a year ago that Travis Kelce would be on stage with Taylor Swift, I wouldn’t have believed you."

Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in September last year, with Swift attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

The US megastar has been taking her Eras Tour across the UK with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, taking fans through her catalogue of hits, including from albums 1989, "Red and Midnights". She will return to Wembley in August, for five more dates.