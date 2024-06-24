Will Smith all set to perform new song at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith is all set to perform new song at the 2024 BET Awards, which will be held on June 30.
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star is going to perform his new track in Los Angeles on Sunday, which will also feature performances from Ice Spice, Ms Lauryn Hill, Tyla and Victoria Monét.
“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.
Will recently made headlines for his music comeback with a Sean Paul collaboration, Light ‘Em Up, on the soundtrack for his latest movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Earlier in April, the I Am Legend star also gave a music performance at Coachella when he joined the Colombian singer J Balvin during his set.
For the unversed, Will previously won four Grammy awards: Best Rap Performance for Parents Just Don’t Understand (1989), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for Summertime (1992), Best Rap Solo Performance for Men in Black (1998) and for Gettin Jiggy wit It (1999).
Meanwhile, the ceremony will be hosted by Taraji P Henson and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement award.
