Taylor Swift hits out at Foo Fighters’ David Grohl over live performance comment

Taylor Swift addresses David Grohl's live performance statement

Taylor Swift has recently hit out at Foo Fighters’ David Grohl after he accused the singer of not singing her music live.



During her third Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, Taylor said, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much.”

“And so, does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it,” added the songstress.

David quipped on his Saturday’s concert, saying, “I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

He remarked, “So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few errors as well.”

“That’s because we actually play live,” Grohl said. “What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right place.”

However, Taylor clarified that she, her backing singers and her band are live as she has stopped performing mid-song at multiple shows whenever she finds out fans wanted some assistance.

Meanwhile, the singer also invited her boyfriend, Travis Kelce onstage for the Tortured Poets Department section of her concert on Sunday.