Ice Cube kicks off fan frenzy after 'Friday' sequel announcement

Fans react to Ice Cube's update on Friday film franchise

Fans recently reacted to Ice Cube's update on his Friday film franchise.



Taking to social media giant YouTube, fans added heartfelt notes under the post that supported the claim.

One fan penned a disheartening comment that read: "I’ll believe it when I see an official trailer."

Another fan chimed in, adding: "Real ones know he been saying dis sh*t since 2012"

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Won't be the same without Tiny Lister Jr, John Witherspoon, AJ Johnson"

For the unversed, the rapper revealed to Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM radio show Flavor of the Week, that a fourth film from the franchise is "finally getting some traction."

More than two decades after the release of 2002's Friday After Next, Cube finally spilled details about the upcoming project.

He explained: "We're working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins.”

"Mike DeLuca was there. So, now he's running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, 'Yo, what the f**k is going on with Friday? Man, let's get this s**t back online.'"

For the unversed, the rapper, real name O'Shea Jackson starred in the first comedy film back in 1995.

Ice Cube, who previously called out Warner Bros. in 2022, admitted to the outlet that he "was a little hot" at the time.