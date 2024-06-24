Buckingham Palace conceals ‘seriousness’ of Princess Anne’s health: Report

Buckingham Palace has been trying to portray Princess Anne’s incident as minor, however, she has suffered some ‘serious’ injuries, claimed a royal commentator.



In conversation with GB News, Michael Cole shared that Anne’s overnight hospital stay indicates that her accident was “not a minor matter.”

He added, "She has stayed overnight and I think that should be an indication that this was no minor matter.”

"As we all know, she's quite a tough cookie and for her to go to a hospital in Bristol means that there was a cause for that."

Michael's comments came after the Buckingham Palace released statement regarding King Charles's sister.

The statement reads, "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening."

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."



The Palace shared that the Monarch has been "kept closely informed and joins the Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

