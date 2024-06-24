Ex Miss A singer reveals 'haunting' side of K-pop industry

Ex-Miss A singer Min talks about the hassles of working in the K-pop industry

Ex-Miss A singer Min recently opened up about the hassles of working in a K-pop girl group.

Min, who released her first solo EP Prime Time 14 years after starting her career as part of the girl group, got candid about her longtime desire to release solo music.

Speaking to Billboard, Min doubled down on the struggles she faced in being part of the quartet.

Although she confirmed that the singer remains on good terms with J.Y Park, the co-founder of her former agency JYP Entertainment, Min said: "I have wanted to release solo [music], but it didn't fit and didn't happen."

"It isn't that my opinion doesn't matter — we listened to everyone's opinion to decide anything," she added.

Opening up about her "strong" image in the group, the singer added: "Everything that we were and we did was fully under control, so I feel like a lot of people see me in a certain way. But I wasn't a strong person, so I would get hurt by comments and online bullying — it just haunted me every day."

In addition, the former band member explained that the opinions of those who earned big for the company "would matter more" as compared to those who made little.