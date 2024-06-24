Lance Bass reveals daughter’s ‘favourite’ NSYNC song

Lance Bass, former *NSYNC member, shared daughter Violet’s favourite song and why his two-year-old loves it so much.

The 45-year-old musician, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable video of his toddler, who is obsessed with the band’s hit, Bye Bye Bye.

The video clip opens with Violet Betty, dressed in cute dinosaur-print pyjamas, as her dad asks her about the music video playing on the TV.

“Violet, what’s the name of Baba’s friends?” Bass asked. To which the two-year-old replied, “JC!” referring to Bass’ former bandmate, JC Chasez.

Following the cute exchange, Bass then quipped, “We have to watch Bye Bye Bye 14 times a day.”

In another part of the video, Bass also asked his baby girl to do the iconic hand-wave in the song’s choreography.

“Can you show the Bye Bye Bye hand? Can you make it move?”

The toddler eagerly complied, moving her tiny fingers with a big smile.

“It seems Violet has officially chosen a favourite. @jcchasezofficial #JCgirl,” captioned Bass.

The video also garnered likes from many celebrities including Paris Hilton and Danielle Fishel.

Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcomed their twins, Violet and Alexander James, via surrogacy in October 2021.