Exes Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for family dinner with son Sasha

Naomi Watts and Live Schreiber offers insight into family dinner

Naomi Watts and Live Schreiber recently dined out with their 16-year-old son Sasha.

The 55-year-old actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Friday, June 22, as she showed off spending time with her immediate family.

Watts posted two adorable photos on her Instagram Stories featuring “proud” parents, as they flashed their brightest smiles at the camera.

In the first photo, the Ray Donovan actor could be seen posing with former wife Watts, and eldest son Sasha.

The trio sported light-colored outfits, smiling in the sunshine as they stood outside next to a car.

The mom-of-two shared the honorary post alongside a caption that read: “So proud of you @sashapeteschreiber”

In the second snap, the trio was spotted dining out at a restaurant.

Schreiber switched to a green polo for the meal while Sasha kept it casual in the same outfit.

However, Watts added a cream blazer over the same T-shirt.

For the unversed, Watts and Schreiber ended their 11-year relationship in 2016.

Though the two have reunited over the years as they co-parent their children Sasha and Kai, underscoring nature of their amicable split.