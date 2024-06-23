King Charles hints at big role for Lady Louise Windsor after Eugenie, Beatrice snub

Lady Louise Windsor has been tipped to take on royal responsibilities should the need arises in the wake of current health crisis in the family.



The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex joined the coterie of working royals at the balcony of Buckingham Palace at this year’s Trooping the Colour, leading to speculations about her prospective role.



The appearance was of particular interest because other non-working royals, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were not in attendance at the event.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed hopes for Louise to follow in the footsteps of her ‘hard-working’ parents for the aid of the monarchy.

The 20-year-old is currently in second year of her studies at St. Andrews university, sparing her a good few years before she is expected to become a working royal.

"Her appearance [Lady Louise's] at the Trooping clearly raises the possibility, that, should she wish to, she might one day play a part in royal life and carry out some royal engagements. She looked gorgeous and has her admirers,” he told the Daily Express.



"The myth of a "slimmed down monarchy" being desirable has been exposed, especially in circumstances which have seen two senior royals, the King and the Princess of Wales, battling cancer,” the commentator continued.

"Also the family can currently conduct far fewer royal engagements.

"Lady Louise, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, both hard-working senior royals, was not originally intended to do royal duties. She is currently in her second year at St Andrews,” Richard explained.

"Only four working royals are under 70 and if she was keen, her participation, probably part-time, would help fill a gap which would be very beneficial to the monarchy,” he added.