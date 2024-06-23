'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy wins over BTS ARMY with surprise move

Cillian Murphy added RM's Domodachi song from his latest album in his spotify playlist

Cillian Murphy sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy by adding RM’s Domodachi to his Spotify Summer Session playlist.

The Oppenheimer star, known for being "chronically offline," surprised fans on Saturday, June 22, by showing off his taste in music with a self-curated playlist.

Among other songs in the playlist was RM’s track from his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24.

The inclusion of Domodachi feat. Little Simz by the leader of the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band, did not go unnoticed by the fans.

"THEE CILLIAN MURPHY HAS DOMODACHI BY RM (FEAT. LITTLE SIMZ) IN HIS SPOTIFY PLAYLIST HOLY SHT?!?!?!?!?" one fan exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "OH HE DEFINITELY A STAN."

"I knew I loved Cillian Murphy for a reason,” another fan expressed on social media, requesting, "Now I need a badass Domodachi edit on Peaky Blinders plz plz [sic]."

Earlier this year, the Peaky Blinders protagonist established a production company, Big Things Film, with his longtime collaborator Alan Moloney.

His Summer Session playlist is dropped as part of their creative ventures, featuring the 48-year-old Irish actor's music preferences with songs including RM’s Domodachi, Groove Holmes by Beastie Boys, Cocteau Twins’ A kissed out Red Floatboat and others.